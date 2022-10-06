Google Contractors Allege They Were Fired for Union Ties

Contract workers at Google’s data centers allege that they were fired for supporting a union and faced retaliation after pushing for better benefits, according to a pair of complaints filed this week with the US National Labor Relations Board.
The Alphabet Workers Union, which represents full-time employees and contractors across Google’s parent company, claims that two workers at a Google data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, were terminated for discussing their working conditions and because of their affiliation with the labor organization, according to documents viewed by Bloomberg.