Google Contractors Allege They Were Fired for Union Ties

  • Union files complaints with National Labor Relations Board
  • Labor groups have sought inroads at big tech companies
The company signage at Google LLC. campus&nbsp;in Singapore.

Photographer: Lauryn Ishak/Bloomberg
Contract workers at Google’s data centers allege that they were fired for supporting a union and faced retaliation after pushing for better benefits, according to a pair of complaints filed this week with the US National Labor Relations Board.

The Alphabet Workers Union, which represents full-time employees and contractors across Google’s parent company, claims that two workers at a Google data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, were terminated for discussing their working conditions and because of their affiliation with the labor organization, according to documents viewed by Bloomberg.