Europe’s Carmakers Scrap Growth Hopes, Ask Policy Makers for Aid

Europe’s automakers warned they’re likely headed for another year of shrinking sales and called for policy makers to step up their support of the industry struggling to recover from the pandemic.
Passenger car sales will probably drop 1% to 9.6 million this year, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said Friday. While that outlook suggests there may be some recovery in the closing months -- registrations were down almost 12% through August -- the lobby group doesn’t expect enough of a bounce back to stick with its forecast toward the beginning of the year for a bit of growth.