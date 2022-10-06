EU Is Falling Short of Its Methane-Reduction Pledge

The European Union must do more to achieve a 30% cut in its methane emissions by the end of the decade, highlighting the global scale of the task to mitigate one of the most potent greenhouse gases, according to a report from the bloc’s executive branch.
The bloc is currently on track to reduce methane emissions 23% by 2030 from 2020 levels, but it’s falling behind the Global Methane Pledge commitment undertaken by more than 100 countries at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow last year, said the document sent to member states by the European Commission and seen by Bloomberg News.