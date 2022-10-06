Citi Ventures Makes First Crypto Seed Investment in Startup Xalts

Citigroup Inc.’s venture capital investing group made its first digital asset seed investment in a Hong Kong-based digital-asset management firm.
Citi Ventures co-led a $6 million initial capital financing round for xalts, which was co-founded by a former trader at HSBC Holdings and a former executive at Meta Platforms Inc. Accel, the Palo Alto, California-based venture-capital firm that has funded technology companies that include Facebook and Spotify, was the other firm that co-led the funding round. Citi Ventures didn’t disclose the amount it invested. Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal and other hedge fund managers were also investors.