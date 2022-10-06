California, Flush With Cash, Snubs Muni-Bond Sales for Projects

California’s municipal-bond market is typically the busiest in the nation. But this year, activity has quieted dramatically.
The Federal Reserve’s campaign to tame inflation by raising rates has dampened debt sales in the muni-bond market, especially bond sales used to refinance debt with higher interest rates. In California, the drop is especially notable. That’s because federal aid and better-than-expected tax collections are allowing the Golden State and its municipalities to eschew bond sales and pay for infrastructure projects with cash.