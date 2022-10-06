Bitcoin Miner Marathon Reveals $80 Million Exposure to Bankrupt Firm

Top Bitcoin mining firm Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. disclosed it has over $80 million of exposure in the bankrupt data center firm Compute North Holdings Inc.
The total includes investments comprised of $10 million in convertible preferred stock of Compute North and $21.3 million related to an unsecured senior promissory note with the firm, according to a monthly report released by Marathon on Thursday. The miner has also paid approximately $50 million in operating deposits to Compute North entities for its hosting services.