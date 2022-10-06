Amazon Plans to Hire 150,000 Workers for Holiday Season

Amazon.com Inc. plans to hire 150,000 seasonal workers, about the same as last year despite slowing sales and predictions of a lackluster holiday shopping season.
The world’s largest online retailer typically hires legions of temporary workers this time of year to help store, pack and ship items from its warehouses. Employees can earn more than $19 an hour, on average, based on their position and location in the US, Amazon said in a statement. The announcement follows Walmart Inc.’s decision to hire some 40,000 seasonal workers this year, down from 150,000 in 2021.