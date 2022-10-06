A Cafe for Dogs Opens in San Francisco with a $75 Tasting Menu

San Francisco’s downtown may be deserted as many residents continue to work remotely. But in the nearby hipster enclave of the Mission, the city has literally gone to the dogs. In late September, Dogue, a fine-dining experience for hounds, threw open its doors.
Located at 988 Valencia, just blocks from where the founder of Doge coin once hosted a crypto hangout, the bougie canine cafe is serving up a raw dog feast. Its ‘Pawtisserie’ offers doggucinos with seasonal pastries that include a coconut shortcrust cookie and a Golden Paste Cake, made with all organic ingredients including pastured cream, turmeric and coconut oil. On Sundays the storefront transforms into a “Bone Appetite Cafe” featuring bespoke meal plans tailored to a dog’s age, weight, activity level and special dietary needs. Prices are not listed on the website, but SF Chronicle pegs the tasting menu at $75.