 Skip to content
Markets

US Harvest Hits Snag as Drought Grounds Mississippi Barges

  • Bottlenecks add to woes that include soaring shipping rates
  • River isn’t set to see replenishing rainfalls anytime soon
A towboat pushes barges up the Mississippi River in Granite City, Illinois.

A towboat pushes barges up the Mississippi River in Granite City, Illinois.

Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Shipping on the shrinking Mississippi River -- the top route to get US grains and soybeans to the world market -- has suffered another setback: stuck ships.

Drought has dwindled water levels by so much that vessels are running aground. The Coast Guard is responding to grounded vessels in at least two places, near Stack Island in Louisiana and upriver near Memphis, according to a statement. Hundreds of vessels have stalled, snarling shipments of soybeans and corn to the Gulf of Mexico and northbound cargoes of fertilizer.