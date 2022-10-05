US Harvest Hits Snag as Drought Grounds Mississippi Barges

Shipping on the shrinking Mississippi River -- the top route to get US grains and soybeans to the world market -- has suffered another setback: stuck ships.
Drought has dwindled water levels by so much that vessels are running aground. The Coast Guard is responding to grounded vessels in at least two places, near Stack Island in Louisiana and upriver near Memphis, according to a statement. Hundreds of vessels have stalled, snarling shipments of soybeans and corn to the Gulf of Mexico and northbound cargoes of fertilizer.