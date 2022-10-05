Ugandan President Apologizes After Son Threatens to Invade Kenya

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni apologized to Kenyans after his son threatened to invade the East African nation.
Museveni removed Muhoozi Kainerugaba, 48, as head of the Ugandan army’s land forces on Tuesday following a series of tweets in which he said the military could capture Nairobi, the capital of neighboring Kenya, within two weeks. Kainerugaba also suggested that former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who stepped down last month after two terms in office, erred by not participating in an August election to prolong his rule.