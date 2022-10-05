Six Ways to Tell If Xi Wins or Loses at China’s Party Congress

It’s all but certain Chinese President Xi Jinping will secure a third term at the Communist Party’s congress this month. Yet a range of other decisions will reveal whether he won or lost along the way.
The twice-a-decade gathering will culminate in one moment: When the newly selected members of the Politburo’s supreme Standing Committee stride out on stage in order of rank. While Xi is expected to once again lead the procession, who follows him -- and in what order -- will be among the most telling signals about his grip over the ruling party.