Korean Gas Giant Removes LNG Claim Amid Greenwashing Crackdown

South Korea’s largest private gas supplier SK E&S Co. removed claims it produced carbon-free liquefied natural gas from its marketing materials after the government expanded a crackdown on misleading labels of fossil fuel projects.
SK E&S edited previous press releases and promotional videos in late September to remove its assertion that LNG from its Barossa project off the northern coast of Australia is “CO2-free,” toning down its claim to “low-carbon” gas, a company representative said Tuesday. That came after the environment ministry urged the company to accurately advertise its product in March.