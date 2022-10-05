Apple Made Anti-Union Threats in Oklahoma, Complaint Alleges

Apple Inc. has been illegally threatening Oklahoma City retail workers in the lead-up to a unionization election next week, the Communications Workers of America alleged in a US labor board filing.
The company is violating federal labor law by engaging in surveillance and interrogation of employees, according to the CWA’s claim, which was filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday. Apple held mandatory “captive audience” anti-union meetings, threatened to withhold new perks from stores that unionized and told staff that supporting a union would be futile, the labor group said.