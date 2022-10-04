EU to Use ‘Every Lever’ on Financial Stability, McGuinness Says

Europe stands ready to use “every lever” to keep the financial system stable as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine undermines the region’s energy supplies, a senior European Union official said on Tuesday.
The financial system has shown its resilience, first during Covid-19 and now in the wake of the war, but “we are also very mindful that things can change,” EU financial services commissioner Mairead McGuinness said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “Every lever we have policy-wise to maintain stability will be used fully.”