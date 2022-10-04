 Skip to content
Baring Private Equity Asia Approaches DXC Technology on Takeover

  • Pan-Asian buyout firm in talks, may not lead to agreement
  • BPEA expanding global dealmaking after sale to Sweden’s EQT
Baring Private Equity Asia Ltd., the pan-Asian buyout firm that’s merging with EQT AB, has made a takeover approach to US information-technology services provider DXC Technology Co., according to people familiar with the matter. 

Talks between BPEA and DXC are ongoing, though they may not lead to an agreement, the people said, asking to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. DXC has been working with advisers after receiving interest, Bloomberg News reported last month, without identifying the suitor.