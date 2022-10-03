EU Commissioners Call for Joint Debt to Tackle Energy Crisis

European Commissioners Thierry Breton and Paolo Gentiloni said the current energy crisis requires solidarity among European member states including the issuance of joint-guaranteed debt similar to what was done during the pandemic.
“The energy crisis and rising social anger in a context of record inflation and astronomical gas and electricity prices has brought us to another crossroads,” the two EU officials said in op-eds published in European newspapers including the Irish Times, Italy’s Corriere Della Sera and Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. “This is an opportunity to reaffirm -- through determined action -- the principles of solidarity and acting together.”