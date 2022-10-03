 Skip to content
Politics

EU Commissioners Call for Joint Debt to Tackle Energy Crisis

Thierry Breton and&nbsp;Paolo Gentiloni

Thierry Breton and Paolo Gentiloni

Photographer: Olivier Matthys/AFP/Getty Images

European Commissioners Thierry Breton and Paolo Gentiloni said the current energy crisis requires solidarity among European member states including the issuance of joint-guaranteed debt similar to what was done during the pandemic.

“The energy crisis and rising social anger in a context of record inflation and astronomical gas and electricity prices has brought us to another crossroads,” the two EU officials said in op-eds published in European newspapers including the Irish Times, Italy’s Corriere Della Sera and Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. “This is an opportunity to reaffirm -- through determined action -- the principles of solidarity and acting together.”