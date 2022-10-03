Bolsonaro’s Movement Has Staying Power in Brazil Regardless of Runoff Election Results

President Jair Bolsonaro’s influence in Brazilian politics will remain strong for the foreseeable future regardless of the result of the country’s Oct. 30 runoff after many of his allies won key congress and local government races.
Right-wing and centrist parties that support the president now account for around 60% of the lower house and Bolsonaro also got several former members of his cabinet elected to the senate. That guarantees him great influence in congress after a stronger-than-expected performance on Brazil’s general election Sunday.