Trump Special-Master Deadline Extended Until Dec. 16 by Judge

A federal judge in Florida has extended the timeline for the review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, delaying the fight over whether any materials are privileged by another two weeks.
US District Judge Aileen Cannon, citing delays in hiring a vendor to scan the 11,000 documents at issue, said that the special master overseeing the review, US District Judge Raymond Dearie, would have until Dec. 16 to complete his work. Dearie originally faced a Nov. 30 deadline.