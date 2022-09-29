Princeton to Cut Holdings in Publicly Traded Fossil-Fuel Companies

Princeton University is moving to sever financial ties with companies involved in the fossil-fuel industry, including energy giants Exxon Mobil Corp. and Suncor Energy Inc., as part of the school’s plan to reach net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions.
The university’s endowment, the fourth-largest in the US, “will also eliminate all holdings in publicly traded fossil-fuel companies,” Princeton said Thursday in a statement. The school’s board of trustees voted earlier this month to “dissociate” from 90 companies.