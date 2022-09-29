Myanmar Extends Suu Kyi Jail Term, Locks Up Australian Economist

Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to three more years in prison on Thursday, after she was found guilty of violating the Official Secrets Act, according to a person familiar with the matter.
A military-controlled court in the capital Naypidaw ruled the 77-year-old Nobel peace prize laureate broke the colonial-era law, which criminalizes the possession or sharing of state information which is “directly or indirectly useful to an enemy,” said the person who asked not to be named as he is not authorized to speak to the media.