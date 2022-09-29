 Skip to content
Green

Massive Shell-Led LNG Project Takes Shape on Canada’s West Coast

  • Global consortium eyes mid-decade finish for $29 billion plan
  • LNG Canada CEO says second phase already looks ‘compelling’
The LNG Canada facility in Kitimat, British Columbia is being billed as the largest private-sector construction project in&nbsp;the nation’s history.

The LNG Canada facility in Kitimat, British Columbia is being billed as the largest private-sector construction project in the nation’s history.

Photographer: Jennifer Gauthier/Bloomberg
By

Near the tiny seaside fishing town of Kitimat on the coast of British Columbia, a colossal project is taking place that will profoundly alter the global liquefied natural gas market.

Billed as the largest private-sector construction project in Canada’s history, the estimated C$40 billion ($29 billion) development includes a liquefaction plant, pipeline and gas drilling. Even after four years of construction, and with 9,000-ton LNG modules now rearing up amid the cloudy, forested landscape, completion isn’t scheduled until the middle of the decade.