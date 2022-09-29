Lululemon Wins Dismissal of Peloton Lawsuit Over Athletic Wear

Lululemon Athletica Inc. won dismissal of a lawsuit filed by Peloton Interactive Inc. seeking to protect a new athletic wear line from a trademark complaint by its former partner.
Lululemon, a Vancouver-based maker of fitness clothing, claimed in a November cease-and-desist letter that several Peloton products infringe its apparel design patents. Peloton sued in Manhattan federal court two weeks later, just before the Black Friday start of the holiday shopping season, asking the court to declare that it wasn’t violating any trademarks.