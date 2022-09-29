Biden Administration Readies New Sanctions Targeting Iran’s Oil Exports

The US plans to announce new sanctions as soon as Thursday targeting Iranian oil exports, two people familiar with the matter said, as the Biden administration seeks to sever a crucial financial lifeline and put new pressure on Tehran to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.
The sanctions will focus on entities facilitating the oil trade, and will be part of broader plan to step up sanctions on the regime in the coming weeks, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.