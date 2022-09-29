China Vows to Speed Up Delayed Homes With Special Loans

China’s central bank vowed to expand a special lending program if it’s needed to ensure the delivery of delayed housing projects, and called on banks to provide financing support for this effort.
China will roll out city-specific property policies to support demand, implement special loans dedicated to ensuring property completion and increase its magnitude within reason, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement Thursday. The statement summarized the decisions of the quarterly meeting of the monetary policy committee, which was chaired by Governor Yi Gang and met on Sept. 23.