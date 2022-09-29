Chicago Mayor Nixes Property Tax Hike in 2023 Budget Proposal

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot abandoned a property tax increase in her 2023 budget proposal because revenue is rising more than expected, offering a reprieve to households that were facing a 2.5% hike in a year of red-hot inflation.
“As a result of this strong improvement in revenues, we have determined it is important to give our taxpayers some additional relief,” Lightfoot said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The budget “that I will propose to city council on Monday will not include a CPI increase on the property tax levy.”