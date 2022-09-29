BlackRock Plans Another Crypto ETF After Weak Debut of Its First One

The world’s largest exchange-traded fund issuer is taking another step into cryptocurrencies with the filing of a new metaverse product, just months after launching a digital-assets fund that has so far failed to interest investors.
BlackRock Inc. is aiming to track companies that have exposure to the metaverse via the iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF, according to a Thursday filing. The fund, for which fees and a ticker weren’t yet listed, might include firms that have products or services tied to virtual platforms, social media, gaming, digital assets, augmented reality and more.