Why Germany and the US Are Stalling on Modern Tanks for Ukraine

The US and Germany remain stuck on efforts to send battle tanks to Ukraine, as officials contend with logistical issues and Europe’s own defensive requirements, along with concern about escalating tensions with Russia, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Ukraine’s allies have held talks at various levels in recent weeks on whether to send NATO-standard battle tanks -- such as Abrams and Leopards -- to Ukraine, but even as Kyiv’s calls for such weapons come with greater urgency, no decision has been taken, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing sensitive matters.