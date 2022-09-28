Vanguard’s Malloy Says Crossover Buyers Are Key to Muni Recovery

Paul Malloy, who oversees roughly $211 billion of municipals at the Vanguard Group Inc., says conditions are ripe for a recovery from this year’s steep muni selloff.
Buyers known as “crossover investors” that usually acquire taxable securities could jump in to take advantage of cheap valuations, once again aiding in the securities’ recovery, Malloy said. The muni market has tumbled 12% year-to-date, and if that drop holds it would be the worst performance since at least the 1980s, according to Bloomberg indexes.