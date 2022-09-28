China Tells Banks to Respect Yuan Fixing as Currency Slumps

A regulatory body guided by the People’s Bank of China urged banks to protect the authority of the yuan fixing and warned against one-way bets as the currency tumbled to its weakest level since 2008.
A meeting by the China Foreign Exchange Market Self-Regulated Body -- made up of the most powerful banks in trading that are responsible for the dollar-yuan reference rate quotes -- urged members to safeguard the stability of the market and prevent volatile movements in the exchange rate, according to a statement released by the PBOC Wednesday.