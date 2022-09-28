CATL Plans $1.9 Billion Battery Project in China’s Luoyang City

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest battery maker for electric cars with almost 35% of the market, plans to build a 14 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) manufacturing base in the city of Luoyang in the central Chinese province of Henan.

Construction of the project will take up to three years, CATL said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange Wednesday. CATL said in a separate filing that it will sell as much as 10 billion yuan of notes on China’s interbank market to fund the building and operation of its various projects.