TikTok Faces Hefty Privacy Fine in UK Children’s Data Probe

ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok faces a possible fine of 27 million pounds ($28.9 million) after the UK’s privacy watchdog provisionally found the company may have breached data protection rules by failing to sufficiently protect children’s data.
The Information Commissioner’s Office said Monday it issued TikTok with a notice of intent, laying out its plans for a potential fine and its findings. The authority’s provisional findings include that TikTok probably failed to get the necessary parental consent from minors that use its platform, and processed some data without legal grounds.