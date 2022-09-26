Investment Bank Perella Weinberg Names New CEO as Co-Founder Hands Over Reins

Perella Weinberg Partners is naming longtime investment banker Andrew Bednar its next chief executive officer as co-founder Peter Weinberg passes on the reins to the next generation.
Bednar, 54, is taking over from Weinberg in January. He has been co-president of the firm for more than two years and has worked on some of the firm’s largest transactions. Bednar, who joined the investment bank at the time of the firm’s founding, also helped shepherd Perella Weinberg’s long-awaited initial public offering last year.