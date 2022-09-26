 Skip to content
Japan Holds Divisive State Funeral for Former Prime Minister Abe

  • Public sentiment has soured on funeral, hurting PM’s support
  • About 4,300 expected to attend event held under tight security
A photograph of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a makeshift memorial&nbsp;in Tokyo, on&nbsp;July 11.

Photographer: Soichiro Koriyama/Bloomberg

Japan is set to stage a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris and other world leaders, amid growing domestic opposition to the event that has undermined support for the current premier. 

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Budokan arena in central Tokyo under tight security. Japan’s first state funeral for a former prime minister since 1967 comes more than two months after the country’s longest-serving premier was assassinated on the campaign trail by a man with a homemade gun. 