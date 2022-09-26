EU Warns Serbia Against Its ‘Business as Usual’ Russia Policy

Serbia, a candidate nation for European Union membership, should rethink continuing cooperation with the Kremlin as a recent bilateral deal with Russia raises serious questions, an official for the bloc said.
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic signed a two-year plan on mutual consultations last week. Some opposition groups in Serbia slammed the government, which has close ties with Vladimir Putin, for signing such a document while the war in Ukraine rages.