EU Warns Serbia Against Its ‘Business as Usual’ Russia Policy

A billboard depicting the Russian and Serbian flags with the Cyrillic writing, &quot;Together!&quot;, in Belgrade.

Photographer: Andrej Isakovic/AFP/Getty Images

Serbia, a candidate nation for European Union membership, should rethink continuing cooperation with the Kremlin as a recent bilateral deal with Russia raises serious questions, an official for the bloc said.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic signed a two-year plan on mutual consultations last week. Some opposition groups in Serbia slammed the government, which has close ties with Vladimir Putin, for signing such a document while the war in Ukraine rages.