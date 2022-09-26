 Skip to content
Markets

Cities’ Retirement Costs to Surge as Pensions Take Market Beating

  • Gains for top US cities may be erased, more investment needed
  • San Jose, Los Angeles, and Chicago have highest pension costs
By

Cities will likely have to increase retirement contributions as public pension returns are battered by historically poor financial markets, according to a report released Monday by S&P Global Ratings. 

“S&P Global Ratings anticipates that market declines in 2022 and the threat of a recession will likely lead to the need for increased future contributions, in most cases,” analysts led by Stephen Doyle wrote in a report. They said that the positive market returns seen in 2021 have already been, or will be “erased” this year. 