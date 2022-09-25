 Skip to content
Equality
Society

Swiss Set to Back Women Working Longer to Shore Up Pensions

  • Also up for vote: Domestic-bond withholding tax; farm animals
  • Swiss cast votes several times a year on a variety of measures
Morning commuters and shoppers in Zurich.

Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg
Updated on

Swiss voters are set to back a plan to reform the state pension system, which includes women working longer and higher sales taxes, according to preliminary projections. 