With the rise of remote working options, some employees have found themselves living double lives, working two (or more) full time jobs at once. It’s surprisingly mostly legal, and some will argue they have found the benefits far outweigh the risk.
Germany Nabs UAE Gas Deal as Energy Squeeze Tightens
Your Sunday UK Briefing: Labour Would Like a Few Words
Florida Faces Uncertainty as Forecasters Decode Ian’s Path
European Industry Buckles Under Weight of Soaring Energy Prices
DoorDash Fails in Bid to Toss Lawsuit Over Speeding Driver
NASA Delays Artemis I Moon Launch Again on Tropical Storm Risk
Iran Summons UK Envoy Over Persian TV Channels Covering Protests
Kwarteng Says There’s ‘More to Come’ After UK Tax Giveaway
Americans Are Tapping Home Equity Despite Jump in Rates
Hedge Fund D.E. Shaw Is Shifting HQ to Manhattan West Tower
Kipchoge Clocks 2:01:09 for World Record in Berlin Marathon
Colombian Film Wins San Sebastian Festival’s Golden Shell
The Cost of Putin's Ukraine Escalation Is Already Clear
Oil Markets Are Volatile But They’re Not Broken
Larry Page's Flying Car Failure Is a Lesson For Us All
To Find Success at Work, Match Your Job With Your Personality
US Is Inflating Its Debt Away After Unprecedented Spending Binge
Columbia Business School Reimagines Its Future With a New Campus
Swiss Set to Back Women Working Longer to Shore Up Pensions
Dissident: ‘Iranian Women Are Furious’ Over Headscarf Death
Solar Outshines Wind to Lead China’s Clean-Energy Transition
Powerful Typhoon Hits North Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
Why This Newly Constructed Apartment Building Looks ‘Historic’
The Building Game That Doesn’t Let You Build
LA Looks to Beat New York Back to Pre-Pandemic Transit Ridership
Crypto DAOs and Their Token Holders Aren’t Safe From the CFTC
Cryptocurrencies Extend Drop as ‘Tough Environment’ Culls Demand
Assessing China’s Crypto Ban One Year Later
Morning commuters and shoppers in Zurich.
Claudia Maedler
Swiss voters are set to back a plan to reform the state pension system, which includes women working longer and higher sales taxes, according to preliminary projections.