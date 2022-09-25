Most Democrats Say Ditch Biden as 2024 Nominee: Post-ABC Poll

A majority of US Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents want the party to replace President Joe Biden as its nominee in the 2024 presidential election, according to a Washington Post-ABC poll reported on Sunday.
Just 35% of this group prefer Biden for the nomination, while 56% say the Democratic Party should pick someone else, according to the poll. Among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, 47% back former president Donald Trump for the 2024 nomination and 46% prefer that it be someone else.