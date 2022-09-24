Ukraine Latest: Russia’s Invasion Reaches Its Seven-Month Mark

Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton.
Saturday marks seven months since Russian forces invaded Ukraine. This week, President Vladimir Putin ordered another 300,000 troops conscripted into what he’s termed a “special military operation.” Russian occupation authorities began drafting men in Ukraine’s Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Ukrainian officials said. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said men in occupied areas should avoid mobilization “by any means.”