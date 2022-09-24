PGIM’s Head Quant Advises Patience With Fed’s Inflation Battle

The nightmare for investors in both stocks and bonds took a turn for the worse this week as the Federal Reserve shocked markets by lifting their projections for interest-rate hikes while simultaneously lowering their outlook for economic growth.
So is there anything that’s actually working in this type of environment? George Patterson, chief investment officer of PGIM Quantitative Solutions, joined the “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss some quant strategies that have held up amid the market selloff. Below are condensed and lightly edited highlights of the conversation. Click here to listen to the full podcast, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.