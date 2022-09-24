 Skip to content
Beto O’Rourke Says US Guest-Worker Program Would Help Slow Inflation

  • He’s vying to be first Democratic Texas governor in 30 years
  • Says allowing temporary workers would tamp down border chaos
Beto O'Rourke during The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, on Sept. 24. 

Photographer: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg
Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat running for Texas governor, said his plan for a guest-worker program would help slow inflation and alleviate a worker shortage that plagues agriculture and other US industries.

“A Texas-based guest-worker program allows us to meet our economic opportunity, the needs that we have in our economy -- supply chain problems, inflation issues,” O’Rourke said at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Saturday. “Texas, the defining border and immigrant state, could lead the way for our country.”