Beto O’Rourke Says US Guest-Worker Program Would Help Slow Inflation

Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat running for Texas governor, said his plan for a guest-worker program would help slow inflation and alleviate a worker shortage that plagues agriculture and other US industries.
“A Texas-based guest-worker program allows us to meet our economic opportunity, the needs that we have in our economy -- supply chain problems, inflation issues,” O’Rourke said at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Saturday. “Texas, the defining border and immigrant state, could lead the way for our country.”