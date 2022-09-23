The Treasury Department is easing restrictions around internet communications in Iran as protests continue in the country, adding social media, video-conferencing, and online learning and gaming to its list of allowed services.
New guidance released Friday expands the list of services US people and companies can provide in Iran despite broad sanctions that prohibit most foreign business. The guidance was released a week after demonstrations began over the fate of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody after she was arrested for allegedly flouting Islamic dress codes.