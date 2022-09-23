At This Exclusive Italian Restaurant,There’s Just One Table

Is it possible to uncover a singular dining experience in the vicinity of Rome that feels like a secret? Something that hasn’t blown up, thanks to Stanley Tucci’s Searching for Italy or the late Anthony Bourdain’s wanderings? It is possible. That place is Solo per Due, which boasts just one table for two and bills itself as the world’s smallest restaurant.
Tucked in the verdant, uncrowded Sabine hills about 70 kilometers (40 miles) from central Rome, Solo per Due has been a place for romantic dinners for more than 30 years, says founder Remo Di Claudio. The experience is as much about earning Brownie points from your date as it is about the food.