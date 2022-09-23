Ford Breaks Ground on $5.6 Billion Complex for Electric Vehicles and Batteries

Ford Motor Co. has begun construction of its $5.6 billion electric-vehicle manufacturing complex in western Tennessee, the largest factory project in the automaker’s 119-year history.
The site, known as BlueOval City, stretches across six square miles and is three times the size of the historic Rouge complex that Henry Ford built in Michigan a century ago to make Model Ts. By 2025, BlueOval City is expected to teem with 6,000 workers building electric pickup trucks and the batteries that power them in a joint venture with South Korean battery partner SK Innovation.