Ford Breaks Ground on $5.6 Billion Complex for Electric Vehicles and Batteries

  • Automaker is building first all-new assembly plant in 53 years
  • SK battery factory to supply packs for Ford and Lincoln models
Construction has begun on Ford’s electric-vehicle manufacturing complex in Tennessee.
Ford Motor Co. has begun construction of its $5.6 billion electric-vehicle manufacturing complex in western Tennessee, the largest factory project in the automaker’s 119-year history.

The site, known as BlueOval City, stretches across six square miles and is three times the size of the historic Rouge complex that Henry Ford built in Michigan a century ago to make Model Ts. By 2025, BlueOval City is expected to teem with 6,000 workers building electric pickup trucks and the batteries that power them in a joint venture with South Korean battery partner SK Innovation.