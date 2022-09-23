Ari Lennox's 'Age/sex/location' Revels in Infatuation

New York (AP) -- Writer’s block confined Ari Lennox during the creation of her latest album, “age/sex/location,” but her label head and friend, rap superstar J. Cole, suggested she begin journaling to unlock her creativity.

“He was like, ‘I just want you to write and just don’t stop for a certain amount of time.’ And so, you start to see all of these words and experiences that are going on,” Lennox said of a session for “POF,” the album’s opening track. “It was just pages and pages of life, and it was just a really cool, a beautiful writing exercise, and it really helped me be able to write better.”