Technology

Elon Musk Should Provide Internet in Iran, Lawmakers Urge Yellen

A SpaceX&nbsp;rocket carrying a Starlink satelite, launches from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida

Photographer: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen should give Elon Musk’s satellite Internet service Starlink clearance to operate in heavily sanctioned Iran as the country faces widespread protests, a bipartisan group of lawmakers said.

Musk “recently stated that SpaceX would seek a license to provide its satellite based Starlink Internet service to Iran,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Yellen. “If such a license request is submitted, we urge you to approve it immediately.” Musk called for the exemption in a tweet on Monday.