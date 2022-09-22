Ukraine Frees Putin Ally for Hundreds of Troops in Major Swap

Ukraine handed over a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin in exchange for hundreds of prisoners of war captured in a landmark battle, a swap that outraged pro-Kremlin propagandists.
Viktor Medvedchuk was one of 55 people turned over to Russia in return for 215 Ukrainian prisoners, including 188 who held out for months against Russian assault at the Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol early in the war. Among the group that was returned to the government in Kyiv were 108 members of the Azov brigage, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a statement late Wednesday.