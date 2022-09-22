 Skip to content
Most Catholics in Michigan Support Adding State Abortion Protections

Poll shows 64% of state voters, 57% of Catholics, likely to support constitutional amendment

Abortion rights demonstrators during a national day of protest in Lansing, Michigan, US, on Monday, July 4, 2022.&nbsp;

Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg
A majority of Michigan residents who identify as Catholic say they are likely to join the majority of voters supporting an amendment that would add abortion protections to the state constitution, a poll released Thursday shows. 

Overall, 64% of Michigan residents and 57% of Catholics say they are likely to support the amendment and only 29% of Catholics said they will likely vote no — even though the official position of the Catholic church is to oppose abortion. The same poll showed that 56% of Protestants say they will vote in favor of the amendment as will 83% of voters with no religious preference, according to the results from EPIC/MRA, which conducted the poll of 600 likely voters from September 15-19 on behalf of the Detroit Free Press and several TV stations. 