Why Lithuania Leads Europe in Mobilizing Green Building Retrofits

With a combination of public grants and private financing, the country has carried out 1 billion euros’ worth of energy-efficient building upgrades. Now the EU wants to scale up its success. 

Aging and energy-inefficient Soviet-era&nbsp;apartment complexes, such as these buildings in Vilnius, account&nbsp;for much of Lithuania’s housing stock.&nbsp;

Photographer: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

The apartment building at the end of Cosmonauts Street in the small Lithuanian town of Marijampolė is flashy for the neighborhood. Built in 1993, the narrow nine-story building is newer than a lot of the Soviet-era apartment blocks to be found across the city. After a renovation in 2018, the 54-unit building looks fresh, with alternating columns of peach- and cream-colored siding to distinguish it from towers of drab concrete.

Yet changes at the Cosmonauts Street building go beyond the cosmetic. Before the work-up, its energy use was typical for a building of its age, which is to say, not great. But after the retrofits — including new windows and insulation, solar and geothermal heating systems and all-weather glazed balconies — costs for heating the building fell from 140 kilowatt hours per square meter to 28, a decline of 80%. 