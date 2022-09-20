New FTC Member Wants to Revive Price-Discrimination Law

The Federal Trade Commission’s newest Democrat plans to call on the agency to bring back enforcement of a rarely used price discrimination law that would let it probe large buyers like Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. who force sellers to give them better terms than competitors.
Alvaro Bedoya, who joined the agency in May, will during a speech in Minneapolis on Thursday suggest the agency resurrect the Robinson-Patman Act, two people familiar with his thinking, who asked not to be identified, said. The remarks will be his first outlining his antitrust views since joining the FTC.