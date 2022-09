Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to Takis Georgakopoulos, global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

“We saw a lot of demand for our clients, let’s say up until six months ago,” Georgakopoulos said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Tuesday. “We see very little right now” but the bank will still support clients who want to use that method, he said.